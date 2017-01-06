Mike Ezuruonye appreciates fans for success of his ‘Brother Jekwu’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Mike Ezuruonye is highly elated about the success of his movie ‘Brother Jekwu’ and he thanks his fans for their relentless effort in coming out to see the movie. “I am super excited about the success of my movie and it won’t be possible without my fans. I sincerely thank you all for your sacrifice and taking out time to go and watch the movie. To my colleagues and friends who have supported me throughout this journey, I cannot thank you enough. God bless you”, he said.

The comical movie and stresses on the adventure of traveling abroad in search of greener pastures, love and the beauty of Africa. It tells the story of a village man with native intelligence that is lucky to make it to Kenya on the bill of his corrupt cousin where he gets lost in a tale of his adventure while exploring a new land and his encounter with other folks and two beautiful ladies led to the various comical scenes that add a twist to the story.

The movie has been endorsed by celebrities like Ike Uche, Kenneth Omeruo, Ace Nigerian comedians, BasketMouth, Okey Bakassi, Popular child comedienne Emmanuella, talented Nigerian artistes, Falz the Bahd Guy, Patoranking, Nigerian actors and actress such as Lilian Esoro, Queen Nwokoye, Toyin Abraham, Dayo Amusa, Eniola Badmus, Rachael Okonkwo, Harry Anyanwu, and many more.

The post Mike Ezuruonye appreciates fans for success of his ‘Brother Jekwu’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

