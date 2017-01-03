Pages Navigation Menu

Confirmed: Hull sack Mike Phelan with club stranded in the relegation zone – Express.co.uk

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Sports


Confirmed: Hull sack Mike Phelan with club stranded in the relegation zone
The 54-year-old has been shown the door only three months after being appointed as the club's head coach. He leaves with Hull rock bottom of the Premier League and heading for an immediate return to the Championship after last season's promotion.
