Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mikel almost made me quit, says ref Clattenburg – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Mikel almost made me quit, says ref Clattenburg
Vanguard
Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg has broken his silence over the row with Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi. The EPL referee was accused of saying “shut up you monkey” to the January 2. Super Eagles' captain international in 2012.
Wage Demands, Agents Stall Mikel's Marseille MoveComplete Sports Nigeria
Chelsea Transfer News: Midfielder agrees to join but he's not wantedDaily Star
John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with Conte, teammatesPulse Nigeria
Express.co.uk –Tribal Football –Calciomercato.com english news –Turkish Football
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.