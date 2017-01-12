Mikel Debuts for New Chinese Club Tianjin Teda

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel made a debut for his Chinese club Tianjin Teda Wednesday in a friendly against Bundesliga side Borussia M’gladbach.

The former Chelsea star showed signs of satisfaction as he posed with his teammates before kickoff. The match which ended 1-2 in favour of the visiting Bundesliga side stood at 1-1 at first half.

The visitors had shot into the lead in the 10th minute before Tianjin Teda hit an equalizer 14 minutes later.

On resumption of the second half however the visitors mounted pressure which earned them a second goal in the 80th minute, and which incidentally marked the last goal of the match.

Ironically the hosts had overwhelming possession of 70% as against 30% possession by the Bundesliga side.

