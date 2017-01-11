Mikel gets N1.1b severance fee from Chelsea

BY JOE APU

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi despite getting a free transfer to China is reported to have also received a severance fee worth £2m (about N1.1b) from Chelsea, which is the total pay package of the last six months of his deal with the London side.

The report was coming on the heels of Mikel’s transfer to the Chinese league where he is to earn a whooping N78m weekly according to owngoal.com

John Obi Mikel transfer from Chelsea to Chinese side Tianjin Teda happened after the Blues decided not only to allow him leave for free, but also reward him for his long service with a severance fee.

The captain of the senior Nigeria national team left Chelsea after ten and half years at the club, after falling out of favour with current manager, Antonio Conte.

Conte didn’t name the Nigerian in any of his match day squad, as his table topping side relied on Nemanja Matic and N’Golo Kante as the midfield pair in their 3-4-3 system.

Mikel according to an intermediary close to him was paid the total wage of the remaining six months of his contract before his move to Tianjin Teda, on a deal twice his pay at Chelsea.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

