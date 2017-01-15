Pages Navigation Menu

Mikel: I’ll end my career in China

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has hinted that Tianjin Teda will be his final bus stop in football, if all things go on well with him in China. Mikel signed a three-year deal with the Chinese Super League club currently training in Malaga, Spain after being frozen out at Chelsea, where he spent close…

