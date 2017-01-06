Mikel joins Chinese club, Tianjin Teda

Super Eagles captain, Mikel John Obi, has joined Chinese Super League club, Tianjin Teda. The midfielder becomes the latest big name player to join the Chinese Super League gold rush after failing to force his way into Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side. Mikel had a medical in the port city of Teda some 130 kilometres from […]

The post Mikel joins Chinese club, Tianjin Teda appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

