Mikel joins Chinese club, Tianjin Teda

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles captain, Mikel John Obi, has joined Chinese Super League club, Tianjin Teda. The midfielder becomes the latest big name player to join the Chinese Super League gold rush after failing to force his way into Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side. Mikel had a medical in the port city of Teda some 130 kilometres from […]

