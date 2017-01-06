MIKEL Joins TIANJIN TEDA After 11 Years At Chelsea

MIKEL OBI Leaves CHELSEA For CHINESE CLUB. After 11 Years at Chelsea, Nigerian International, Mikel Obi looks set to join Chinese Club, “Tianjin Teda” as he arrives China To Complete his move after agreeing a deal to earn £140,000-a-week. The Chelsea midfielder was expected complete his medical at Tianjin TEDA on Thursday after agreeing a deal to earn a whopping £140,000-a-week. Mikel, who hasn’t even made the bench at Stamford Bridge this season, looked set to join Valencia having turned his back on the Chinese Super League. But according to the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old has had a change of heart after a three-year deal was put on the table. He will join the likes of former team-mate Oscar, who made a £60m switch to Shanghai SIPG this month, and Carlos Tevez who became the world’s highest paid player after completing his China move. ALSO READ: See full list of Winners At The CAF Awards Mikel will leave Chelsea a fan favourite having won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one Champions League and one Europa League amongst others. Chelsea may use the funds made from the sales of Oscar and Mikel to land Napoli ace Faouzi Ghoulam. Antonio Conte is […]

