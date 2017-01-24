Pages Navigation Menu

Mikel loses again with Tianjin Teda – Vanguard

NEWLY appointed captain of Tiajin Teda Mikel Obi is yet to taste victory with his new team after four pre season games ahead of the start of the Chinese Super League. Mikel joined the team in January and was subsequently appointed captain of the team
