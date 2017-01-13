Mikel makes losing debut for Tianjin Teda

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi debuted for his new Chinese team Tianjin Teda on Wednesday when he starred in a friendly game against Borussia Monchengladbach II.

Tianjin Teda lost 2-1 to the visiting team.

Mikel, who was Chelsea player for ten-and-a-half years, joined the Chinese team on a three-year deal and will reportedly earn 140,000 pounds a week.

The Nigerian retained his shirt number at Chelsea, number 12 although he played in a different role from the usual role he use to play for the Blues during his time at the club.

He played in a more advanced midfield role and proved his mettle with neat, crisp passes to his fellow midfielders and strikers of the team.

Tianjin Teda are warming up for the start of the Chinese League and the capture of Mikel is one of the numerous steps they have taken to reposition their team for a better outing.

Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has assured that as long as the experienced midfielder is playing well in China, he will be part of the national team.

“We can still follow him on the internet and as long as he is playing well, he remains in our plans,” Rohr stated.

“I am happy he will play in China and not sit on the bench at Chelsea.”

