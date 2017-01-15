Mikel Nets First Goal For Tianjin Teda (Photos)

MyNaijaInfo.com

MIKEL OBI Scores For TIANJIN TEDA. Nigerian International, Mikel Obi has Scored his First Goal for his New Chinese Club, Tianjin Teda in a Friendly Match With St. Pauli FC on Saturday. The Ex Chelsea Midfielder was on target for the Tianjin Tigers, though they crumbled to the Buccaneers of the League in a friendly encounter. John Obi Mikel opened his Tianjin TEDA account as they crumbled 6-2 to St. Pauli FC on Saturday. The signing of Mikel, coupled with other arrivals in Jaime Pacheco’s squad were meant to strengthen the squad after a poor outing last season, but they bowed to 2-1 to Borussia Mönchengladbach in their pre-season outing. ALSO READ: See Job OPENINGS in UNIZIK This 2017 Here! Against the German second division outfit, they continued their losing streak but the 29-year-old gave a glimpse of his stellar quality when he headed in a free kick to reduce the deficit for his team who were three goals down. Despite the heavy defeat, Mikel will be heavily tipped to enjoy a fine season with the Chinese Super League, having impressed for Chelsea last term before the arrival of manager Antonio Conte.

The post Mikel Nets First Goal For Tianjin Teda (Photos) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

