Mikel Obi Confirms Move to Chinese Club Tianjin TEDA
Super Eagles‘ Captain, John Mikel Obi has confirmed that he is leaving Chelsea FC to Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA. This was after a picture of the midfielder shaking hands with the club’s official and holding the club’s shirt, was shared on social media. In a letter he titled: “Letter to my Chelsea Family”, Mikel […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG