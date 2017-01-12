Mikel Obi: My Move To China Was For Nigeria

MyNaijaInfo.com

Why I Moved To China – Mikel Obi. Super Eagles captain and ex Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel has explained his recent move to the Chinese Premier League to team up with Tianjin Teda. Here’s what he said: He said the move was primarily done to aid Nigeria’s push to be at the 2018 World Cup in Brazil. Mikel was frozen out of the first team picture by coach of Chelsea Antonio Conte, but the captain of the Nigeria team remained a regular for the national team despite his lack of games at club level. ALSO READ: Tiwa Savage Releases Semi Nude Photos, Breaks the Internet He decided to move to Tianjin Teda on a three-year deal in order to get playing time, and despite the fact that he will be getting double his former pay in China, the 29-year-old insists that the move wasn’t all about money. “I could easily have stayed in Chelsea for the remaining six months of my contract but it won’t be in the best interest of my nation, as they need me match fit when the World Cup 2018 qualifiers resume”, Mikel said in an interview. “It wasn’t an easy decision to make but I […]

The post Mikel Obi: My Move To China Was For Nigeria appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

