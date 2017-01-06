Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mikel Obi receives emotional Chelsea farewell from fan

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel has become the latest big name player to join the Chinese Super League gold rush after leaving Chelsea for Tianjin Teda.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

An Ukrainian fan wrote to the Blues midfielder highlighting his best moment while tagging him as one of the symbolic figures from Africa. Read below;
mikel-obi-writes-emotional-farewell-letter-to-all-chelsea-fans

The post Mikel Obi receives emotional Chelsea farewell from fan appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.