Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mikel Obi signs deal with Chinese club

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi is set to earn £140,000 a week playing in the Chinese Super League.
The Tianjin TEDA Club confirmed on Friday that Obi has signed his contract.
Mikel won the Champions League and two Premier Leagues with Chelsea before losing a place in the club’s first team.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Mikel Obi signs deal with Chinese club appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.