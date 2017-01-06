Mikel relieves career highlights in letter to Chelsea fans

Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi became the latest football star to move to China as news broke early Friday that he has signed for Chinese Super League club, Tianjin TEDA for mouth watering wage of £140,000 a week. The Nigerian captain joined Chelsea for £17m from Lyn Oslo on July 19, 2006. In a career spanning about a decade, Mikel played for Chelsea 372 times during which he scored six goals.

