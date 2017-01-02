Mikel reportedly agrees to join Valencia – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Mikel reportedly agrees to join Valencia
NAIJ.COM
Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has conditionally agreed to join Valencia, Independent.co.uk reports. According to the report, Mikel has agreed the outline details of a move to Mestalla stadium (Valencia home ground) after meeting with the club's …
Chelsea's Mikel John Obi considering Valencia move following Christmas Day transfer talks
Mikel holds Valencia talks
Chelsea transfer news: Mikel TURNS DOWN mega-money switch to Chinese Super League to sign for Valencia
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG