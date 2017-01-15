Mikel scores first goal for Tianjin Teda

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel scored his first goal for Chinese side Tianjin Teda in their 2-6 loss to German side St. Pauli.

29 year old Mikel signed a three year deal with the ambitious Chinese side after 11 years at Stamford Bridge, and he appears to have settled down quickly in his new surroundings.

Mikel made his debut for the team few days ago in their first pre season game against Borrussia Monchengladbach, and also started in today’s test game against St. Pauli.

The German side ran riot scoring three goals in the opening 26 minute before Mikel pulled a goal back for his side in the 35th minute to bring scores to 3-1.

His goal came off a header from a well delivered free kick, which left the goalkeeper of St. Pauli stranded in goal as the ball flew into the net.

