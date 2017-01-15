Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mikel scores first goal for Tianjin Teda

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles captain,  John Obi Mikel scored his first goal for Chinese side Tianjin Teda in their 2-6 loss to German side St. Pauli.
29 year old Mikel signed a three year deal with the ambitious Chinese side after 11 years at Stamford Bridge, and he appears to have settled down quickly in his new surroundings.
Mikel made his debut for the team few days ago in their first pre season game against Borrussia Monchengladbach, and also started in today’s test game against St. Pauli.
The German side ran riot scoring three goals in the opening 26 minute before Mikel pulled a goal back for his side in the 35th minute to bring scores to 3-1.
His goal came off a header from a well delivered free kick, which left the goalkeeper of St. Pauli stranded in goal as the ball flew into the net.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.