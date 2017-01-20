Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton

Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu moved from Everton to AC Milan on loan until the end of the season on Friday, the Italian giants announced on Twitter.

The 22-year-old former Barcelona player has played just 13 times for Everton this season, failing to convince Dutch manager Ronald Koeman of his ability.

Deulofeu joined Everton on loan in 2014 before making the move permanent a year later.

