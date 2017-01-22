Milan Win Shows Napoli’s Capabilities, Says Sarri

Napoli’s 2-1 win over Milan is proof that they can achieve greatness, according to coach Maurizio Sarri.

Callejon and Insigne scores within nine minutes in the first half to hand Napoli the win, with Kucka’s goal not enough to get Milan back into the match.

Napoli are preparing for the match against Real Madrid in the UCL last 16 and Sarri says they’re capable of greatness.

“We showed our usual limitations, but there were steps forward, because we held out for the win and started to control the ball a bit better as time wore on,” Sarri told Mediaset Premium.

“These lads have got to realise they have great potential, without losing their humility, and find that determination to become a great team.

“We’re already a good team, but can become great.

“I did see a step forward in terms of mentality today and we showed maturity, so that’s an excellent sign.”

Napoli are level on 44 points with second-placed Roma, who are due to play Cagliari on Sunday, after 21 games.

