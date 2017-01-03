Miley Cyrus moved to tears as little girl sings to her from hospital bed
Last week, Miley Cyrus, made a visit to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where she met Julia Davidson, an 8-year-old battling neuroblastoma, a form of cancer.
<iframe width=”518″ height=”301″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/gIpbOG0lRgk” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>
Julia surprised Cyrus and her boyfriend, actor Liam Hemsworth, with a performance of “Rainbow Connection,” Kermit the Frog’s wistful hit from 1979’s “The Muppet Movie.”
Julia’s father posted a video of the Dec. 29 encounter on YouTube, and well … we’re not crying, you’recrying.
And so was Cyrus.
