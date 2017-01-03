Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Miley Cyrus moved to tears as little girl sings to her from hospital bed

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News, Trendiee | 0 comments

Last week, Miley Cyrus, made a visit to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where she met Julia Davidson, an 8-year-old battling neuroblastoma, a form of cancer.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

<iframe width=”518″ height=”301″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/gIpbOG0lRgk” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Julia surprised Cyrus and her boyfriend, actor Liam Hemsworth, with a performance of “Rainbow Connection,” Kermit the Frog’s wistful hit from 1979’s “The Muppet Movie.”

Julia’s father posted a video of the Dec. 29 encounter on YouTube, and well … we’re not crying, you’recrying.

And so was Cyrus.

 

Today

This post was syndicated from Trendiee. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.