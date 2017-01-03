Militancy: Lekoil shuns pipelines, produces directly into tanks – BusinessDay
Militancy: Lekoil shuns pipelines, produces directly into tanks
Lekoil, the operator of Otakikpo Marginal Field is dealing with the threat of militancy by moving crude it produces offshore directly into storage tanks bypassing Nigeria's pipelines prone to attacks by Niger Delta militants. In a December 8 note to …
