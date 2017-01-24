Militancy: Oil communities deserve 1 % derivation —Peterside – Vanguard



OIL producing communities in the Niger Delta should be given one per cent of the revenue accruing from crude oil in order to ensure uninterrupted petroleum production in the country. Chairman of Stanbic IBTC, Mr. Atedo Peterside who canvassed this …
