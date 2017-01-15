Militancy: Osinbajo to interact with Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers communities

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is set for an interactive visit to oil communities in the Niger Delta starting tomorrow.

His first port of call is Delta State to be followed by visits to Bayelsa and Rivers at later dates.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said yesterday that the VP’s planned trips are a testimony to the readiness and determination of the Buhari administration to comprehensively address the Niger Delta situation.

During the visits, according to Shehu, the Vice President will hold talks with leaders and representatives of the oil-producing communities.

He said: “The Buhari presidency is fully committed to having an effective dialogue and positive engagement that will end the crisis in the oil-producing areas, and believes that these visits would further boost the confidence necessary for the attainment of peace and prosperity in the areas and the Nigerian nation in general.”

The post Militancy: Osinbajo to interact with Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers communities appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

