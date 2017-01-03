Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Military action in Gambia could threaten the peace of the sub-region – Ekweremadu – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Military action in Gambia could threaten the peace of the sub-region – Ekweremadu
NAIJ.COM
Senator Ike Ekweremadu has warned that a military action in Gambia could threaten the security of the entire West Africa sub-region. Senator Ike Ekweremadu has warned that a military action in Gambia, following that country's presidential election
Acknowledge that Gambia is a sovereign state, Ekweremadu warnsVanguard
Ekweremadu opposes military action in GambiaTheCable
Ekweremadu Deputy Senate President warns against military action in GambiaPulse Nigeria

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.