Military Forces March with Adama Barrow into Gambia to Oust Jammeh
Military forces of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) crossed from Senegal into Gambia, hours after President Adama Barrow was sworn into office, the African Press Agency reported Thursday. Long convoys of military vehicles with armed soldiers entered the troubled nation through the border town of Karang, resident Abdoulie Bah told dpa. The […]
