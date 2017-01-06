Military insists on non-partisanship in Rivers re-run elections
Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, Director of Defence Information, on Thursday insisted that the military was non-partisan in the Dec. 10 legislative elections in Rivers. Abubakar made the clarification when he visited the Rivers council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt. He said the military conducted itself professionally as its personnel were only…
The post Military insists on non-partisanship in Rivers re-run elections appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG