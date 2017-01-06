Military insists on non-partisanship in Rivers re-run elections

Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, Director of Defence Information, on Thursday insisted that the military was non-partisan in the Dec. 10 legislative elections in Rivers. Abubakar made the clarification when he visited the Rivers council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt. He said the military conducted itself professionally as its personnel were only…

The post Military insists on non-partisanship in Rivers re-run elections appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

