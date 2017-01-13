Military Launches Operation Kunama In Southern Kaduna

After successfully degrading Boko Haram terrorist in the North East, the military is set to launch Operation Kunama in southern Kaduna and its environs to crush rampaging herdsmen.

The chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai disclosed this to State House correspondents after a security briefing with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ekwe Bias, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali.

Buratai said, “Our troops are already in Southern Kaduna. We have our special forces operating there along with all other security agencies and we intend also to have an exercise very soon in Southern Kaduna to cover some part of Plateau and Kano states.

“So it is part of our strategy for this year, to continue all the exercises we have had before. We will be having exercise Kunama , two of which will come into Southern Kaduna state and part of Plateau and Kano states. Crocodile Smile in the Niger Delta and indeed, the Python Dance, but we are going to rename the Python Dance for the South East this year also.

On the capture of Sambisa Forest, he said, “We are continuing our operations in that area, Lafiya Dole mandate and the troops are still moving all over the area.

Asked if there are any new directives from President Muhammadu Buhari, he said, “The directive is there, we are still pursuing it and it is a task we must accomplish at all cost.”

On his part, the minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, said major security issues were discussed and they were able to come to conclusion on almost all the crisis that are going on across the country.

According to him, “The Southern Kaduna, the Niger Delta issues and other major crisis areas were discussed and resolutions were passed.

“Like I said, in the Southern Kaduna we have our troops being moved and they have already taken places, negotiation is going on and I believe that very soon it will come to an end.”

On the Gambia, he said, “That is not a national issue and I believe the ECOWAS is working on that, we have not reached any conclusion on that.”

