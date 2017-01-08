Military not partisan in Dec. 10 Rivers rerun elections – Defence Hqtrs

The Director of Defence Information, Brig-Gen Rabe Abubakar, on Thursday opened up for the first time on the role of the military in the December 10, 2016 rerun elections in parts of Rivers State.

At least 38,000 security personnel pooled from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other paramilitary formations were deployed to Rivers State, in what international observers described as military over-kill for mere 21 assembly constituency seats.

There has been an overwhelming condemnation of the role of the military and other security agencies in influencing the outcome of the elections across the state.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, speaking against rival All Progressives Congress (APC), had come down heavily on the military for its alleged role in influencing the outcome of the elections in favour of their opponents.

But Abubakar, on Thursday in Port Harcourt, stated that the military was not partisan in the last re-run elections in the state but was merely on ground to provide its professional services during the elections.

In a media chat with journalists, Abubakar, who is on tour of the different military formations in the country, announcing a transformation process in the Nigerian military, stated that the military was very professional in the exercise of it responsibilities during the much-castigated elections.

He said the military in its operations in relation to elections has the responsibility of securing the lives of the electorates and ensuring they have a safe and conducive atmosphere to peacefully exercise their franchise, adding that in the event of any default the military authority has internal mechanisms to discipline any indicted officer.

“If there is any person found wanting of professional misconduct during the Rivers re-run elections he would not be condoned. The military does not take sides with any political party in the conduct of elections,” said Abubakar.

He challenged anyone or establishment with credible evidence against the military in the conduct of the last re-run elections to come up with such evidence.

Abubakar explained that part of the on-going transformation of the military include that henceforth, the military would be more open to the press, regularly dish out of information, and would be ready to respond to enquiries from journalists.

“The military views the media as an important aspect of its operations of ensuring total peace and security in all parts of the country. We are always out to do all that is in our part to safeguard the lives and property of individuals and government,” he said.

He said the media was one of the important agencies that contribute to the achievement of peace in the society through its reportage of events and urged journalists to avoid reporting anything that would jeopardize the peace and harmony of the country.

“Let me assure you of our non-partisanship, and we expect you to see us as that,” he said, urging the media to help the people know that the military and other agencies are always out to maintain the security of lives and property.

BEN EGUZOZIE

