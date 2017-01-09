Military’s Victory Over Boko Haram, Triumph Of Good Over Evil
By Yemi Osinbajo “The victorious fight of our Military against the evil ideology of Boko Haram is evidence of the ascendancy of good over evil.” Soldiers of Christ Soldiers occupy a special place in the gospel of Jesus Christ. The military profession is the only profession to which Saints are compared.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG