Mimi Fawaz wears THREE gorgeous outfits as she hosts Glo CAF Awards

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Mimi Fawaz came armed with a boat load of gorgeous gowns as she hosted the Glo CAF Awards alongside Richard Mofe-Damijo at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. See her stunning outfits below:

