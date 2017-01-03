Mimiko Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings

The Ondo State governor , Dr Olusegun Mimiko has condnmed the Southern Kaduna killings, warning that shedding of innocent blood portends grave danger for the nation’s economic prosperity.

Mimiko who spoke at the First Working Day prayer meeting held in Akure ,the‎ state capital on Tuesday, noted that the country cannot be praying for economic progress while some people will continue shedding the blood of innocent people.

The governor attributed the success made in all sector in the last 8 years by his administration to unflinching support of workers in the state.

While describing the handling over of the Boko- Haram flag to President Mohammadu Bulgari as a milestone in the war against insurgency, Mimiko prayed for a total end to the activities of the insurgents in the new year.

His words :”We cannot be praying for economic progress if we continue to shed the blood of innocent people.Handling over the Boko Haram flag to the President is what we should thank God for “.

The governor also said ‎‎peace remains the greatest achievement of his administration despite temptation to truncate when the “powers that be”allegedly conspired against the mandate of Eyitayo Jegede SAN, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in November 26 governorship election in the state.

He further disclosed that it was 12:5 percent of the Paris Club refund that was paid to the state instead of the 25 percent paid to other states.

Mimiko who vowed to get the balance of the money and judiciously use it for workers salaries and other programmes of government, noted that he and his predecessors have laid solid foundation, for the incoming administration, including necessary ground work for the smooth take of bitumen exploitation in the state. utive Councils and workers in the state.

