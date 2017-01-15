Mimiko Disburses N1.7m Loan To Widows of Fallen Heroes In Ondo

The Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has disbursed N1.7 million loan to some widows of the fallen heroes in the state under its “Widows Resettlement and Empowerment Loan Scheme”.

Disbursing the loan to the beneficiary at this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at the Cenotaph in Akure ,the state capital, Mimiko said his administration has empowered more than 250 widows of fallen heroes in the last six years .

According to the governor ,giving loans to the widows of the fallen heroes was to make them less dependent on the society for survival.

While commending the military for defiling all odds in the war against insurgency and made success, Mimiko sought more support for the military to enable them record more success against all forms of insurrection in the country.

He said, “It is also important that we remember those that the fallen heroes left behind through our little contribution to ensure they do not live in poverty.

“That is why the scheme we instituted six years ago is very appropriate and I will make sure I give it a pride of place in our handover notes as a profound legacy that we desire should be sustained not only for these heroes but the very essence of the value system in our nation”.

Speaking earlier, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Princess Akindele Odunmbaku, explained that apart from the interest free loan given to the widows of the fallen heroes, government has also offered free skills acquisition training for the interested widows, and as well given cash gifts to assist them.

Also speaking, the Ondo state Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Hilda Ibifuro Harrison and the state Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Major Vincent Abiola said the fallen heroes should always be remembered for defending the territorial integrity of the country, while the families left behind should also be given the desired support.

