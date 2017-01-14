Mimiko gives traders N20m loan, launches regional market

Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko yesterday commissioned the Owena, Ondo East Local Government Regional Market, just as he gave cheque of a soft loan of N20m by the State Micro Crédit Agency to the traders.

The Owena regional market has 160 open stalls, 21 lock-up shops, a police post, borehole for clean drinking water, toilets, canteen, banking hall among others.

Commissioning the market, Mimiko said it was very strategic in terms of location and volume of the traders that patronise it every five days.

He said the completion of the market with modern facilities would reduce the trepidation for accident and risk of many lives during market days.

Mimiko, who thanked market leaders in the state for their support for his administration in the last eight years, commended the Direct Labour Agency and the state’s road repair and maintenance company, OSARMCO, for the admirable utilisation of the landscape of the market.

The Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, in his goodwill message, appreciated Governor Mimiko for the projects across the state and congratulated the traders.

