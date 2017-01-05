Mimiko, PDP Leaders In Fresh Battle Over Move To Rejig House Leadership

On February 24, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State will handover the mantle of leadership of the state to Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), winner of the November 26 governorship election, after spending the constitutionally allowed two-term tenure, writes TOPE FAYEHUN

Mimiko’s inability to produce his successor in the November 26 governorship election in the state portends a gloomy future for his political career after the expiration of his two terms.

With the defeat, the question agitating the minds of many in the state is: What becomes of the political future of Mimiko, having lost the opportunity to produce his successor?

For him to remain relevant in the political space of the state and the country after his party lost the governorship election, the governor was said to have been in a fresh battle of wits with a section of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The reason for the new twist according to the investigation conducted by LEADERSHIP was the reported secret move by the governor to effect some leadership changes in the Ondo State House of Assembly which some leaders of the party in the state who got wind of the plot have kicked against.

The fresh trouble in the state chapter of the PDP is coming on the heels of the blame game just as the dust raised by the defeat of the governor’s preferred candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede at the poll is yet to settle.

Some leaders of the party who spoke with our correspondent, laid before Mimiko’s doorstep, the cause of the party’s defeat, arguing that his choice of Jegede who is from the same senatorial district as the outgoing governor necessitated the legal actions initiated by Mr Ibrahim Jimoh to slow create confusion within the party.

The aggrieved leaders who are still embittered about the loss of the party at the governorship poll, alleged that the governor did not actually lose the election but sold out to the ruling APC in order to protect his political future.

They wondered why a political party like PDP with or without court cases would approach a governorship contest without concrete plan and a campaign structure. According to them, throughout the campaigns and the main election, the party did not set up any campaign structure for its candidate.

After the judgement of the Appeal Court on Wednesday, the thinking was that there would be grand finale of Jegede’s campaign where party leaders from all the 18 local government areas of the state would be brought to Akure, the state capital, to strategise and mobilise for the election.

Rather, the party opted for ward rallies without any significant success on the part of the campaigners. A party source said Mimiko deliberately starved PDP members of funds for the election so that the rival All Progressives Congress (APC) would have an edge.

According to the source, it was Mimiko that introduced ‘see and buy’ in the last House of Assembly election and each of the electorate was induced with not less than N2.000 to vote for PDP’s candidates.

LEADERSHIP recalls that some youths, under the aegis of North/South Senatorial Youth Campaigners (NSSYC), in a statement signed by their leader, Mr. Dele Ayeni, before the election accused the governor and PDP leadership of working against the party’s progress by presenting Eyitayo Jegede as the candidate of the party for that election.

They alleged that the leaders were working for a faction of the APC to deliver the state to the opposition and insisted that the PDP must conduct party primaries that must be contested by the aspirants from other senatorial districts to pick a candidate instead of imposition.

The group noted then that the governor was planning to present a weakling to the electorate so that the PDP would be easily defeated in the election which eventually came to pass after the election.

However ,some of the PDP leaders who also close to the governor gave indices to show that the election was a “deal” between Mimiko and the hierarchy of APC led administration by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, this was the first election in Mimiko’s political career that he would not woo or buy people from the opposition camp into the PDP in order to support the aspiration of Jegede. Throughout the campaigns and the actual election, the PDP did not set up any campaign structure for its candidate.

Although, Despite the denial by Mimiko’s media aides, it is believed that it was at the Airport meeting that the deal to support Akeredolu While the various allegations remain in the realm of speculations for now, one thing certain is that Mimiko had failed to produce his successor, and analysts says two options are available to him as he concludes his tenure as the first civilian governor to successfully complete two terms in the annals of the state.

First is to contest for a senatorial seat in 2019 or position himself as a running mate to a possible presidential candidate of the PDP.

However , those who have reportedly expressed misgivings about the imminent changes include former presidential adviser, Hon Kingsley Kuku, Professor Olu Agbi, Dr Bode Olajumoke, Mr Eddy Olafeso and the state secretary of the PDP, Ola Ibini.

All the same, it was gathered that Governor Mimiko alongside a few of his kitchen cabinet members, had allegedly met last week to discuss the need for ‘’some structural changes in the House’’. Once effected, such changes are likely to keep the outgoing governor’s influence afloat, as least, for some time.

The planned leadership changes billed to take place shortly after the New Year celebration will see to the exit of Ms Jumoke Akindele,( Okitipupa constituency 1) as speaker. In her place, Hon Ifedayo Akinsoyinu, a long standing ally of Governor Mimiko and lawmaker representing Ondo West, constituency 11 may emerge as speaker while the current deputy speaker, Hon Fatai Owoseni from Akoko North East(Ikare) will retain his position.

Also, Hon Iroju Ogundeji from Odigbo 1, is slated to emerge as Majority leader while Hon Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje1)will be chief whip. The current speaker(Akindele), Ogundeji as well as Akinruntan are from the south senatorial district as the incoming deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi while Akinsoyinu, four time legislator is from the central senatorial district. Olotu is from the north.

A member of the pro-Mimiko Clement Faboyede-led state executive committee of the PDP who played a key role in ill-fated governorship outing of the party told our correspondent that the purported move by the governor has created a sharp division within the party that is merely being contained.

He said, ‘’I don’t think it is as serious as people see it. What is important is the understanding that we all require to put into it. The fact that the current governor could not produce his successor should be an emotional burden that people should feel for him.

‘’If he could not produce his successor, why can’t he at least try and produce the speaker when the opportunity for such is available. The current speaker is from the south, like the incoming deputy. The deputy speaker and the incoming governor are from the north. But what about the central?

He disclosed that much as the governor would have loved the Akure zone to produce the speaker in the impending changes, the only PDP lawmaker from the zone is a lady and the governor has reservations about her capacity. That was the reason, he said, the governor and his team looked the way of Akinsoyinu from Ondo kingdom.

The question agitating the mind of political watchers in the state is that since he(the governor) have interest in rigging the leadership of the house, will he have his way this time, as he used to do since he joined the PDP.?

Although, it was Mimiko that made Jumoke Akindele the Speaker despite she was a first timer, but if he insisted on using Akinsoyinu,his kinsman as the Speaker of the house, will he not offended the present occupant ,Akindele who had been dancing to the tune of the governor?

Will the changes in the leadership of the house gives Mimiko the needed space to operate politically after living office in 2017,owing to the speculations that he wants to run for the Senate in 2019 generally election?

Will these new development not further polarize the PDP who has been suffering from the shock and the unexpected defeat in the November 26, governorship election?. The answer is a matter of time.

