Mimiko plotting to divert N1.5bn – APC alleges
The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has accused Governor Olusegun Mimiko of planning to divert N1.5bn grants from foreign donors to phony contracts. APC, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abayomi Adesanya, in Akure on Saturday said the money was the accumulated foreign grants to Ondo State Wealth Creation Agency (WECA) […]
