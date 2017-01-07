Pages Navigation Menu

Mimiko plotting to divert N1.5bn – APC‎ alleges

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Politics

The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has accused Governor Olusegun Mimiko of planning to divert N1.5bn grants from foreign donors to phony contracts. APC, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abayomi Adesanya, in Akure on Saturday said the money was the accumulated foreign grants to Ondo State Wealth Creation Agency (WECA) […]

