Mimiko promises payment of bursary, scholarship before exit

The Ondo State Government has promised to pay some of the outstanding bursary and scholarship entitlement to indigeneous students of the state in all tertiary institutions in the country.

Jeffrey Olu Abidoye, the Chairman of Ondo State Scholarship Board, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Akure.

Abidoye said that the outgoing administration of Gov. Olusegun Mimiko was mapping out strategies on how to meet its financial obligations as regards the payment before its tenure expired.

According to him, the administration has been magnanimous in the payment before the dawn of economic doldrums which makes it difficult for the government to even meet its basic statutory functions.

He urged students to be proactive and good ambassadors of the state and project ideas that could contribute to the development of the state, instead of thinking on what to derive often from the government.

The chairman cautioned them not to use destructive and incisive words that could tanish the dignity and development of the state.

He said alternative approach could be used, instead of protesting on the street.

“In this regard, Mr Governor has promised his commitment to pay something before he leaves office by looking at possible alternative way.

“This government is not going to look back because it believes in youths and it has done a lot of help for them across the state, especially in the education sector.

“We still have part of 2014 to be paid, 2015 and 2016, but government is not happy about that; it is just that it’s time of priority and preference now while preference must be given.

“This government will still continue its delivery and deliver its mandate to the people till when it hands over to the incoming administration.

“What is coming now is no longer sufficient as a result of downward trend of crude oil that is affecting the nation,” he said.

Abidoye said that the scheme was being reviewed and redefined, saying there was collaboration with some cooperate bodies within and outside the country to partner with the state government in order to sustain it.