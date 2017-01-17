Mimiko Promises To Complete Ongoing Road Projects

The Ondo State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Gboye Adegbenro has assured residents of the state of the resolve of the present administration to complete all on-going road projects, including Oba-Ile/Airport dual carriage road before the expiration of its tenure on February 24, 2017 .

The Commissioner also assured the residents that none of the roads inherited from past administrations would be left uncompleted.

Addressing journalists during the inspection on the on the ongoing Oba-Ile/Airport dual carriage road on Tuesday , Adegbenro claimed that the Mimiko administration has the highest number of constructed roads in the history of the state.

According to him, ” Over 70 percent of those roads were constructed as surface dressed roads. But we decided, for us as government for continuity, that it became a matter of priority for us to put asphalt on all the roads.We have completed that assignment today, to God be the glory, 100 percent.”

Adegbenro further disclosed that the popular Oba Adesida Road was one of the major roads whose design had expired and was 34 years old in 2009 before the advent of the Mimiko-led administration.

He mentioned that the design of the major roads were formerly for light weight vehicles, but the administration redesigned them and completed them some years ago, adding seven additional dual carriage roads.

His words :”We have constructed 29 kilometres out of about 31 kilometres in Ikare/Ibaramu/Iboropa; and this government constructed two major bridges along that part.

“We are here to fulfill our promises to try as possible that, at least, whatever we are leaving behind will not be much to the incoming government. “With the way they are working now, the contractors have promised us that come February, before the exit of this government, they are going to link this place together. And with the way they are working now, I can assure you, this Oba-Ile/Airport dual carriage road will be commissioned.” Adegbenro ,however emphasized that the Mimiko-led administration is neither embarking on massive road constructions for political gains nor for any other ulterior motives, but in fulfilment of its duties and obligations to the people. While imploring the incoming governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to build on the road achievements recorded so far by the present administration, the Commissioner urged the people to support the government to sustain the effectiveness of the projects.

