Mind Your Ward Business, Obaseki Warns Edo APC Leaders In Okpella

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward leaders in Okpella to steer off the business of other wards to create room for internal democracy in the party.

The governor who spoke after a thanksgiving service organised by Edo North APC in Okpella, to commemorate the recent victory at the just concluded state governorship election, said no ward leader or leader has the power to control the activities of other wards in the community.

Obaseki was reacting to several complains from party faithfuls in Okpella who said the entire leadership of the party has been hijacked by a single ward in Okpella and had earlier threatened to dumped the party if such hegemonic tendency is left unchecked.

The governor therefore warned that all wards in Okpella should be autonomous. He called on all ward chairmen to ensure that ward meetings are held regularly while minutes of such meetings should be sent to the party to monitor the party’s progress at the ward level, adding that ‘‘all ward must be autonomy’’ and anything act against that will amount to breach of the party’s status quo.

Also speaking at the event, Bar Edward Sado, a chieftain of the APC in Edo North said it is sadden to see that individuals who contributed little or nothing to the revival of the APC in Okpella want to hijack the party from the backdoor.

According to Bar Sado,‘‘It was not easy for us to fight the PDP in Okpella during the electioneering because they banked on the economic recession to campaign against our party but for the prompt intervention of Bar. Dekeri Anamero, who came to our rescue, galvanised and mobilised the people but people are now trying to take the glory for themselves.

While speaking on behalf of the governor on some questions earlier raised by party supporters, Bar. Dekeri Anamero, the chief host of the event, said the victory at the polls was historical and the result garnered from Okpella for was more historical. He said the last time the people of Okpella came out massively to vote in such manner was during Ambros Ali’s era.

He advised the people not to lose confidence on the state governor as Okpella stand a better opportunity to benefit from the this administration.

