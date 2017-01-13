Mines and steel ministry hands over 38 surveillance vehicles to officers in states

The federal ministry of mines and steel development at the weekend handed over 38 surveillance vehicles to mines officers stationed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the 36 states of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the ministry and signed by Rhoda Iliya, who is the deputy director of press in the ministry.

Mohammed Abbas, permanent secretary in the ministry of mines and steel development, who handed over the vehicles to the federating units of the country, also reserved one of them for use by the mines inspectorate department of the ministry.

Abbas noted that it was a remarkable day to witness the official handing over of the vehicles, saying it was not only symbolic but showed the level of commitment of the federal government and of Kayode Fayemi, the minister of mines and steel development, as well as that of Abubakar Bawa Bwari, the minister of state, towards re-positioning the mining sector.

He enjoined the officers to use the vehicles to generate revenue for the federal government, adding that their drivers should adhere to the rules in the vehicle manuals and cultivate good maintenance culture to prolong the vehicle’s life span.

Abbas pledged that as soon as funds were made available from the federal government’s Solid Minerals Intervention Fund, more vehicles would be bought for mines officers in the states.

In his response, Banke Onoak, the recipient from Enugu State, thanked the ministers, the permanent secretary and the entire management of the ministry for procurement of the vehicles, which she said would enhance the performance of the mines officers in the field in addressing the issue of illegal mining.

She also pledged on behalf of others to work hard to generate revenue for the federal government.

The post Mines and steel ministry hands over 38 surveillance vehicles to officers in states appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

