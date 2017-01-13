Pages Navigation Menu

Minister advises state governors to use security votes to develop sports

Solomon Dalung, the Minister of Youths and Sports, on Thursday in Abuja advised state governors to direct part of their respective state security votes into sports development. Dalung, while speaking at the grand opening of Dakinda Penalty Football Game, said this would enhance security in the states and allow for social security. “I am using…

The post Minister advises state governors to use security votes to develop sports appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

