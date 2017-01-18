Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, rocks Yeezy Boost (photo)

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday rocked Kanye West’s Yezzy Boost when he participated in a search sorties for missing Chibok girls in Sambisa forest.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Clearer pic after the cut.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.