Minister to face charges over scandal in Olympics – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Minister to face charges over scandal in Olympics
Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario when he appeared before National Assembly Labour and Social Welfare Committee on September 6, 2016. Mr Wario and his Principal Secretary Titus Ekai will face corruption charges in connection with the Rio Games …
Wario, Ekai set to be sued over Rio 2016 ScandalCitizen TV (press release)

