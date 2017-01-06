Ministerial nomination: Faleke, Kogi APC leaders return to trenches

OPPOSITION to perceived moves to nominate former deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the 2015 governorship election in Kogi State, Mr. Abiodun Faleke as a minister is brewing another round of crisis in the state chapter of the APC.

By By Boluwaji Obahopo

Some Kogi APC leaders are against moves to appoint Faleke and have commenced counter-moves to stop it.

Why Faleke must not be appointed minister – APC elders

It will be recalled that two party leaders alleged to be loyalists of the state governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, recently called on President Buhari not to nominate or appoint Faleke as a minister, noting that his choice would breed crisis in APC.

The duo of Suleiman Ejibunu and Chief Richard Asaje in a statement said James Faleke is being considered to be appointed a minister.

The statement reads: “If Faleke and his godfather, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu deserve anything, it is not the ministerial slot of Kogi State to avoid a crisis in Kogi chapter of APC. Such move may lead to the exit of every prominent, loyal and committed member of the party.

Ministerial slot of Kogi State

“We are also unequivocally resolute to stop Tinubu’s expansion into Kogi State or any state in the North Central. we are determined to push out all his men from Kogi. It is a task that must be done through all legal and political means. They have failed and they will continue to fail.

‘’The same Asiwaju imposed him on APC in Kogi as the deputy governorship candidate to the late Prince Abubakar Audu.

This generated a lot of discomfort for the founding members of APC, who built the party. Faleke took the party to court up to Supreme Court and lost while some leaders have been begging him to support APC in the state.

“Giving him such an appointment will amount to providing him fuel to destabilise APC in the state. ‘’They urged the President to find another means of compensating Faleke instead of making him a minister.

Antagonism against me uncalled for — Faleke

Dismissing the antagonism said to be led by two elders of the party, who are loyalists of the state governor, Faleke said the development is uncalled for.

Faleke, who noted that the nomination of a minister could only be done at the behest of President Muhammadu Buhari, wondered why those leading the criticism would be bothering themselves over what had not taken place.

In a telephone conversation with Vanguard, yesterday, Faleke said: “My purported nomination as a minister is even unknown to me. But it is a fact that the choice of a minister from any state can be done by the President. I will ignore the duo who spoke against my purported nomination.

“One of them has been known to be unstable in the politics of the state and worked for the PDP in the governorship election. Such a person should not be taken seriously when he comments on APC issues in the state.

“Without my contribution, APC would not have won in Kogi in the last election. The western senatorial district won the election for APC.

My Principal in the election, late Abubakar Audu contested three times before then and lost. It was my contribution that changed the tide.

“In the history of the state, it was the first time that Kogi West will be won by the opposition. We won six out of the seven local government areas in the senatorial district. We only lost by 300 votes in Mopa which is the Local government of the former acting governor, Clarence Olafemi.”

National leader

On an alleged statement against Tinubu by party leaders in Kogi, Faleke said: “Tinubu is a national leader, who also has followers in the North. He has nothing to benefit in Kogi for them to view him as trying to infiltrate the state.

“He supported Fayemi in Ekiti, Aregbesola in Osun, Amosun in Ogun, even in Edo he supported Obaseki. So, if he supported me in Kogi what is wrong about that? From the manner, the issue ended in Kogi it was the state that lost, not Tinubu.

When the time is right and God says these are the people, who will bring good governance to Kogi, it will happen. But for those leaders making noise now in the state, they are better ignored.”

