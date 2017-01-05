Ministerial Nominee: We Support Buhari, Tinubu, says Kogi APC

By Jamiu Yisa The Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) has lashed out at those behind the report purportedly credited to the state wing of the party which disparaged Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The masterminds were described as fifth columnists in the party, who lacked the locus standi to speak for it but out to cause disharmony among members. In the report, the leadership of the party reportedly vowed to clip the wings of APC chieftain Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the running mate to the late Prince Abubakar Audu in the November 21 governorship election in the Confluence State, James Faleke.

