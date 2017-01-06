Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ministerial slot: Kogi APC pledges loyalty to Tinubu, Faleke

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

KOGI State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has disassociated itself from a report credited to the state wing of the party which attacked the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the ministerial choice for the state. The leadership of the party had reportedly vowed to clip the wings of Tinubu and James Faleke, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ministerial slot: Kogi APC pledges loyalty to Tinubu, Faleke appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.