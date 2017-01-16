Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minister’s spokesperson Oliphant apologises for vulgar post – News24

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Minister's spokesperson Oliphant apologises for vulgar post
News24
Johannesburg – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's spokesperson Lumka Oliphant apologised on Monday for using foul language in a Facebook post to defend her boss. "To all the women, I do apologise, especially those who know me as a …
Lumka Oliphant says sorry for foul Facebook rantIndependent Online
Lumka Oliphant apologises to women over social media rantEyewitness News
Minister's spokesperson regrets foul-mouthed rantTimes LIVE
iAfrica.com –Citizen –Huffington Post South Africa (blog)
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.