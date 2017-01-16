Minister’s spokesperson Oliphant apologises for vulgar post – News24
Minister's spokesperson Oliphant apologises for vulgar post
Johannesburg – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's spokesperson Lumka Oliphant apologised on Monday for using foul language in a Facebook post to defend her boss. "To all the women, I do apologise, especially those who know me as a …
