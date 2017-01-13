Ministry Hands Over Surveillance Vehicles to Mines Officers

The Federal government through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mohammed Abbas has handed over 38 surveillance vehicles to mines officers across the states of the federation.

The 38 vehicles were handed over to the 37 Mines officers represent the states of the Federation and the FCT, while the 38 th vehicle was handed over to the Mines Inspectorate Department of the Ministry.

According to the Permanent Secretary”it was a remarkable day to witness the official handing over of the vehicles, saying it was not only symbolic but showed the level of commitment of the Federal government, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the Minister of State, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari towards repositioning the mining sector.

Mr Abbas enjoined the officers to use the vehicles to generate revenue for the Federal government adding that their drivers should adhere to the rules in the vehicle manuals and cultivate good maintenance culture to prolong their life span.

He pledged that “as soon as funds were made available from the Intervention fund, more vehicles would be bought for the Mines offices in the states”.

Speaking on behalf of the Mines officers, the recipient from Enugu State, Engr. Banke Onoak, thanked the Ministers, the Permanent Secretary and Management for the procurement of the vehicles”

She said the vehicles would enhance the performance of the Mines officers in the field in addressing the issue of illegal mining. She also pledged on behalf of others to work hard to generate revenue for the Federal Government.

