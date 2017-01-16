Misconduct: 6 Lecturers Sacked, Demotes One In Katsina

No fewer than six academic staff of Isa Kaita College of Education, Dutsinma, Katsina State, have been dismissed by the authority of the institution for gross misconduct.

Also, the collge has demoted another staff and issued warning letters to two others for violating its rules and regulations.

Dr. Abdu Maigari, Provost of the college, who made this known to newsmen yesterday, said the dismissal was part of the recommendations of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate the alleged offences of the affected staff.

He added: “The college has its rules and regulations and any staff that violates them would be punished. We have a committee that monitors the conduct of staff and students because we will not allow any staff or students to compromise our standard.”

He said about 26 lecturers in the college are pursuing doctorate degrees while 38 are attending masters degree courses as part of efforts to enhance the academic performance of the staff.

Dr. Maigari also commended the state government’s commitment to the progress of the college, saying 23 courses offered by the institution had been fully accredited by the National Council for Colleges of Education.

Inaddition, the college has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ahmadu Bello University Zaria to commence degreee programmes beginning from the current academic session, said Maigari.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

