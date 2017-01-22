Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Miss Anambra Sex Video: Lady who ‘coordinated’ lesbian act, blackmailed Chidinma, exposed [PHOTO]

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

16114632_368020170227060_6452575133194746303_n

A new development has surfaced in the controversial lesbian sex tape scandal involving the crowned winner of Miss Anambra 2015 competition, Chidinma Okeke. Recall that the embattled ex-beauty queen was last year entangled in a lesbian sex tape scandal in which she was seen having a ‘cozy time’ with her female sex partner, simply identified […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Miss Anambra Sex Video: Lady who ‘coordinated’ lesbian act, blackmailed Chidinma, exposed [PHOTO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.